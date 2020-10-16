Montpelier Madness kicks off with three days of deals

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Local businesses in hope a three day event can offer a boost to business as we get into the holiday season.

Stores and restaurants are holding special deals from Thursday through Saturday with some places offering 20% off certain items. The annual event, normally called Moonlight Madness, is four hours on a Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.. But to avoid large crowds, it’s been stretched out over three days and called, Montpelier Madness.

Montpelier Alive is the group behind this and it is giving away $5000 dollars worth of savings through Saturday.

“We’re just handing out (coupons) to people, walking down the street and they’re valid just during Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but they have anywhere from $5 off to $50 off and it’s sort of at random,” Ashlea Smith from Montpelier Alive said.

Businesses here are still trying to make a comeback after the shutdown in March and April. It’s been a little slower for some.

“I don’t have any employees. It’s just my brother and I that run the store at the moment,” Eric Bigglestone, co-owner of Capitol Stationers said. "I wish I could bring some of those employees back, but when your sales are still off. You’ve got to try and find that balance right now. So, it’s been difficult, but we’ve got a lot of great support. Montpelier is a fantastic place and we love our customers.”

There are also performances and shows taking place, from jugglers to dancers and musicians.

