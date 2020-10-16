New Hampshire to challenge Massachusetts income tax decision

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The governor of New Hampshire is promising a legal challenge to a decision by neighboring Massachusetts to continue taxing New Hampshire residents who normally work in Massachusetts but who have been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday the state would file suit in the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to challenge a final ruling of an emergency regulation issued Friday by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue. The Republican called the ruling a “direct attack” on New Hampshire and an attempt to “pick the pockets” of its citizens.

An email seeking comment was left with a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)