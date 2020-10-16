Newport braces for extension on Canadian border closure

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. - Canadian border COVID closure is set to end October 21st, but Newport city leaders are among those expecting an extension on the closure.

Newport Mayor Paul Monette ays that due to an increase in COVID cases on both sides of the border, and what he’s heard from colleagues across the border-line, the city is not expecting to see guests from Canada for a while.

“I know there’s a lot of people who are still going back and forth," Mayor Monette said. “Commerce, dual-citizens, you know, they’re still allowed to go back and forth, but as far as opening it up to the general public to go back and forth, I don’t personally. I guess I just don’t see that in the foreseeable future.”

In an interview Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country is committed to keeping the border closed until the United States gets control of COVID-19.

