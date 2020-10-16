Advertisement

North Country leader, veteran reflect on Honor Flights in wake of COVID cancellations

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Oct. 16, 2020
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Honor flights for veterans across the country have been grounded all year because of the pandemic.

New York Assemblyman Billy Jones D-Plattsburgh, met with Roger Miller, a Vietnam veteran from the Plattsburgh area, to talk about ways to raise money for trips in the future. Both went on a trip last September and Miller says there may be moments that were hard, but he thinks that everyone should have an opportunity to experience it,

“I endorse it all the way. It should happen, and there are a lot of GIs that are afraid to put their name it -- ‘Oh we don’t qualify.’ I keep telling them, you do qualify, you put the uniform on,” Miller said

The whole trip costs about $12,000. Honor flights take veterans to see the monuments in Washington D.C.

North Country Honor Flight says they are always looking for vets who have not been on the trip, from all wars, to join on this “once in a lifetime” trip they have earned.

