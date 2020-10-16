NY officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - With the clock ticking down to Election Day, officials are cautiously optimistic New York has fixed problems with mail-in voting that led to delays and disenfranchisement in a rocky June primary.

As many as 4 to 5 million New Yorkers are expected to cast absentee ballots after the governor authorized their widespread use because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the primary, local elections boards struggled with the crush of mail-in ballots, and thousands were disqualified over technical issues.

But after a summer of refinements, officials say the state is better prepared.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)