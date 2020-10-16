Advertisement

Outbreak linked to NH restaurant, patrons may have been exposed

(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - At least 17 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak linked to a restaurant in Hudson, and more patrons may have been exposed, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

The cases include a person who went to the Fat Katz Food and Drink restaurant while aware of their COVID-19 diagnosis when they were supposed to be in isolation, and a second person who went there when they were knowingly supposed to be on quarantine. Both potentially exposed others, the department said in a news release.

Anyone who visited the restaurant from Oct. 2-9 may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should seek testing, the department said. The department said conducted a contact investigation and notified close contacts directly.

The attorney general’s office also is investigating multiple violations of New Hampshire Food Service guidance at the establishment, the department said.

