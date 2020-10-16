Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Ghost

By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s pet with potential is a five-year-old neutered male dog called Ghost.

He has a lot of energy but also loves his snuggles at the end of a long day. Ghost is a great adventure buddy and Triana Kozak from the Chittenden County Humane Society has more about this good boy.

You visit the Chittenden County Humane Society for more information.

