Advertisement

Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek virus vaccine OK

‘We are operating at the speed of science’
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. cannot request emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine before the third week of November -- and that’s if everything goes well, the company’s CEO announced Friday.

Despite President Donald Trump’s repeated promises of a vaccine before Election Day, scientists have been cautioning that it’s unlikely data showing a leading shot actually works would come until November or December.

Another leading U.S. contender, Moderna Inc., previously announced the earliest it could seek authorization of its own vaccine would be Nov. 25.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has long said it’s possible testing might reveal by the end of October if his company’s vaccine actually protects against the coronavirus. But in Friday’s announcement, he made clear that effectiveness is only part of the equation.

The vaccine also must be proven safe. And to qualify for an “emergency use authorization,” any COVID-19 vaccine must track at least half the participants in large-scale studies for two months after their second dose, the time period in which side effects are likely to appear.

Bourla estimated Pfizer’s 44,000-person study will reach that milestone in the third week of November.

“We are operating at the speed of science,” he wrote in a letter posted to the company’s website.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are among several leading candidates in final testing.

Even if a vaccine emerges by year’s end, only limited doses will be available right away. The U.S. government is deciding who would be first in line, almost certainly health care workers, and estimates there may be enough for widespread vaccinations in the spring.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

The US nearing 8 million COVID cases

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Country records highest number of single day cases since August.

National Politics

Judge finds cases against 5 in Whitmer plot can move forward

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A two-day preliminary hearing this week featured testimony by one of the FBI agents who ran the investigation, relying on confidential informants and undercover agents to thwart the purported scheme.

National Politics

US posts record deficit of $3.1 trillion in 2020 budget year

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Trump administration reported Friday that the deficit for the budget year that ended on Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion.

News

‘You Can Quote Me’: Vermont lt. governor debate

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne go head-to-head in the "You Can Quote Me" debate. Watch Channel 3 Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

National

Amber Alert canceled in Md., 7-year-old found safe

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Prophet Johnson had been reported missing since Thursday from Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Latest News

National

Coca-Cola is discontinuing iconic ‘Tab’ diet soda

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Tab has maintained a small but devoted following through the years.

National

Colts' retests for COVID-19 negative; Patriots cancel practice over positive test, AP source says

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By BARRY WILNER
The New England Patriots canceled practice Friday after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

National

Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

News

Vt. health officials concerned rapid-antigen testing provides false security

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont health officials continue to cast doubt on the value of rapid antigen testing, including the kind of tests now being offered at the Burlington airport.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

National

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Confirmed virus cases and COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the swing states of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin.