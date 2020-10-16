Police: Large amount of cash stolen in armed robbery

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed the Stewarts Shop in West Rutland.

It happened Thursday night around 10 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into the Main Street business, pulled out a knife, and ordered the clerk to give him the money in the register.

Officers talked with store employees and looked at surveillance footage. They say they are looking for a white male, 5′5″, and about 200 pounds.

