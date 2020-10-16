Rivendell can continue fall sports season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The move of New Hampshire’s Grafton County from Green to Yellow on Vermont’s travel list puts Rivendell Academy in a unique situation. Rivendell is located in Orford, New Hampshire, in Grafton County, but it’s sports teams compete in Vermont’s Division Four.

Rivendell is still competing this fall in cross country and boys and girls soccer, and, according to the Vermont Principals' Association, those teams will still be allowed to travel to and host competitions.

Bob Johnson told Channel Three Sports that the VPA called the state on Wednesday to ask about the status of the athletic teams at Rivendell and was told that since the Academy has been following the state’s Strong and Healthy Start guidance since the start of the school year, which was required of the school to be able to play fall sports in Vermont, the Academy’s sports teams can continue to play their games as scheduled even those Grafton County’s status has changed.

