Police investigating spam call, phony IRS visitor in Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a spam call that turned into a house visit in Lebanon.

Officers say a woman got a call from a blocked number Thursday. The person said they were with the IRS and needed her information. The man reportedly told the woman he was “on his way to get her.” Then, five minutes later, she a white SUV pulled into her driveway, a man came to her door and told her to pay $15,000 or she would have to go to the police station with him.

Police are now asking for your help to figure out who this was.

