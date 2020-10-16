18 identified in Vt. youth and adult hockey league outbreak

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials Friday said the number of COVID cases linked to a youth and adult recreational hockey league in central Vermont has now expanded to 18 cases.

Vt. Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso says the outbreak is linked to people who practiced or played at the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier earlier this month and involves players and their close contacts. She said there’s no indication of community spread. Most of the cases involved adults and if any of the infected kids were in school, those schools were notified. Kelso says the state knows that some players traveled out of state and they’re looking into that.

The Health Department recommends only people with direct links to the teams or the civic center and their close contacts get tested. A pop-up testing site is being opened on Saturday at the Barre Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu and health officials announced Thursday that the state is “pausing” all hockey activities at indoor rinks for two weeks following positive COVID-19 tests for 158 people associated with the sport over the last two months. organizations.

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED

Scott on Thursday extended the state’s emergency order for the seventh time since the pandemic began. It is now set to expire in mid-November. The governor said if Vermonters continue to follow the rules, we can keep the state open, kids can keep going to school, and we’ll be able to see family around the holidays. He did say he doesn’t think we’ll ever go back to the strict rules we saw in March given what we’ve learned so far.

HEALTH/EDUCATION UPDATE

Doctor Kelso says the state has seen the first in-school transmission of COVID. Two people at Union Elementary in Montpelier are infected.. She says this is not associated with the hockey outbreak. She wouldn’t say if these are adults or students. It’s one of the outbreaks reported this week in at least seven Vermont schools.

Testing is underway at Northwest Medical Center after a doctor tested positive there, but Secretary Mike Smith indicated the risk of spread is low there.

Deputy Education Secretary Heather Bouchey says that new waivers will allow every Vermont student to get free school meals.

As of Friday, Vermont health officials reported a total of 1,915 coronavirus cases in the state and 58 deaths. A total of 176,605 tests have been conducted, 670 travelers are being monitored, 9,531 have completed monitoring and 1,687 have recovered.

$25M IN LOST WAGE ASSISTANCE BENEFITS TO BE RELEASED

Out of work Vermonters can soon expect a small bump in unemployment benefits. The state will be handing out $25-million in federal Lost Wage Assistance benefits later this month to about 3,400 people. These benefits can be up to $300 per person. It replaces the $600 that went away at the end of July. The Labor Department is working to make sure applicants qualify for LWA before they distribute it.

VERMONT STATE COLLEGES OFFERING FREE COURSES

The state college system is offering free courses for the next two months to all Vermonters whose work or household changed due to the pandemic. If you were laid off, furloughed, had hours cut, self-employed and lost work, or if you were impacted by your daycare closing -- you are eligible. You can choose from about 100 courses at CCV, VTC, Castleton, or Northern Vermont University. The idea is to help those people gain new skills, boost their resume, or change careers. But you have to act quickly -- these courses are only available this fall and you only have a couple of weeks to sign up.

TRICK-OR-TREAT GUIDANCE

Halloween is just around the corner and Doctor Kelso says people can still celebrate safely. Montpelier is discouraging trick-or-treating, but the doctor says keep these things in mind -- stay six-feet apart from people not in your household, keep a distance between yourself and trick or treaters at your door. She also offered some ideas including candy bags ready to grab or a candy slide. She said to wear a mask and incorporate it into your costume. Keep your group small, skip busy neighborhoods, and if you’re sick -- stay home.

