Advertisement

Stefanik maintains bipartisan reputation while moving to the right

By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) holds a unique position in Congress and New York’s North Country. She ranks as one of the nation’s most-bipartisan lawmakers but data also show her moving to the right.

Those who track and grade lawmakers on a scale from left to right concede it’s an inexact science, but Noah Weinrich with Heritage Action said, “you can generally tell who’s conservative or not.”

Heritage Action -- a conservative lobby group affiliated with the Heritage Foundation -- scores lawmakers based on the bills they back and the votes they take. “If they consistently vote conservatively, they’ll have a high score,” said Weinrich, “generally, folks scores stay pretty similar from term to term.”

Weinrich said scores calculated over years and hundreds of votes help eliminate noise from the calculation but added voters should dig deeper into their numbers than the top-line score.

Right now, Rep. Stefanik is getting a 60% – a grade well above her previous scores (’15-'16, ’17-'18) but still well below the current Republican average.

Other organizations -- like non-partisan GovTrack -- use different formulas, but reach similar conclusions, painting Stefanik as a moderate trending toward the middle of the Republican party.

Prof. Sally Friedman studies how lawmakers balance local and national elements in their work in D.C. and on the campaign trail. She wrote about her case study of New York’s federal delegation in her 2007 book - Dilemmas of Representation: Local Politics, National Factors, and the Home Styles of Modern U.S. Congress Members.

“What’s so interesting is her combination of bipartisan and partisan,” said Friedman of Stefanik.

Friedman said national politics are playing a larger role in how lawmakers present themselves back home than in the past, but local issues remain critical to maintaining the support of their constituents.

Friedman said Stefanik remains focused on her North Country district, from fighting for soldiers at Fort Drum to securing funding for hospitals. But as Stefanik rose the ranks within Congress, Friedman notes Stefanik began sprinkling in more national talking points and took on roles steering her party’s future.

“The interesting thing to me is she didn’t jump on the Trump bandwagon in 2016, ’17,” said Friedman.

Four years ago, Stefanik offered only lukewarm support of then-candidate Donald Trump. He would go on to overwhelming carry her district, only losing one county, and flipping six counties that voted for President Obama in 2012.

Stefanik has broken with the president’s positions -- voting against 2017′s tax reform and calling for more coronavirus testing this spring. But she largely downplays their differences, and won his praise defending him from impeachment.

“I’ve been able to deliver results working with this president,” Stefanik told us in August before addressing the Republican National Convention. She said those results are the direct result of the President’s willingness to cut a deal, “the media has not done enough to focus on how bipartisan he has been.”

North Country voters will decide whether to send Stefanik back to Congress for a fourth term on Election Day, Nov. 3rd. She’s up against Democrat Tedra Cobb in a rematch of the 2018 race.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘You Can Quote Me’: Vermont lt. governor debate

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne go head-to-head in the "You Can Quote Me" debate. Watch Channel 3 Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

Politics

Campaign Countdown: Scott and Zuckerman on the coronavirus economy

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
On the road to campaign 2020, jobs and the economy are taking center stage as the coronavirus continues to clobber state and local coffers. That comes on top of Vermont’s ongoing demographic crisis that threatens the economy. Calvin Cutler sat down with Governor Phil Scott and Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman to hear how they would heal the coronavirus economy and their vision going forward.

News

Campaign Countdown: New York’s 45th Senate District

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New York’s 45th Senate District is the largest in the state, comprising Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren, and part of St. Lawrence Counties. Republican Senator Betty Little has represented the district since 2003 but will retire come January, and Republican Dan Stec and Democrat Kimberly Davis are facing off for her open seat.

Politics

Investigation into letter calling for arrest of Vermont lawmakers

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
Capitol Police are investigating after an anonymous letter called for the arrest of several Vermont lawmakers including the Democratic speaker of the House. But as our Calvin Cutler reports, lawmakers say it's just another sign of eroding political discourse and growing partisan division.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Latest News

Politics

WATCH: Scott and Zuckerman meet in Vermont gubernatorial debate on WCAX

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
WCAX hosted a gubernatorial debate Wednesday evening, Oct. 7. Vermont’s incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic challenger David Zuckerman, the current lieutenant governor, discussed key issues facing Vermonters.

News

WATCH: WCAX 2020 Vermont gubernatorial debate

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
The WCAX 2020 Vermont gubernatorial debate between Gov. Phil Scott and challenger David Zuckerman.

Politics

Lack of state minimum wage becomes NH campaign issue

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
Democrats running for office in New Hampshire are highlighting the fact that the state does not have a minimum wage. The Republican governor says New Hampshire doesn't need a minimum wage.

Politics

Leahy tests negative for coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week with two of the Republican senators who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Politics

Campaign Countdown: Welch faces challenge from political newcomer Berry

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermont's lone seat in Congress is on the ballot this year. Democrat Peter Welch has represented Vermont in Washington since 2007. He is being challenged by Republican Miriam Berry. Our Ike Bendavid talked to both candidates.

News

Campaign Countdown: Vt. candidates for governor weigh in on COVID response

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
Whoever wins the Vermont governor’s race will have to deal with distributing a vaccine, healing the economy, and balancing a budget millions in the red. Calvin Cutler sat down with the candidates for their assessment of how the state has responded to the pandemic so far and how each plans to lead going forward.