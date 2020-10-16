Advertisement

Tommy Lee says he’ll leave the US if Trump is reelected

‘I’m out of here’
Tommy Lee, from left, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil and Mick Mars of Motley Crue pose following a news conference to announce The Stadium Tour 2020.
Tommy Lee, from left, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil and Mick Mars of Motley Crue pose following a news conference to announce The Stadium Tour 2020.(Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has joined the long list of folks who have threatened to leave the country if their choice for the White House didn’t win.

Lee told The Big Issue he’s not up for four more years of President Donald Trump.

“I’m out of here,” the musician said. “I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands.”

The 58-year-old rocker was born in Athens in 1962. His dad moved the family to the United States when Lee was about a year old.

“The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing,” the drummer said. “I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the (expletive) are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.’”

Here are some of the celebrities who have threatened to leave the United States:

  • Cher, if Trump won
  • Rush Limbaugh, if Obamacare passed
  • Seal, if Sen. John McCain beat Barack Obama
  • Stephen Baldwin, if Obama was nominated
  • Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, if George W. Bush won

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rhonda Fleming, film star of ’40s and ’50s, dies at 97

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Rhonda Fleming, a Hollywood star of the 1940s and 1950s famed for her fiery red hair, has died at 97.

National Politics

GOP senator mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. David Perdue mocked Kamala Harris, his Senate colleague and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, by repeatedly mispronouncing her name at a Georgia rally for President Donald Trump.

National Politics

Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name at Georgia rally.

News

Newport Police urge alternative Halloween ideas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Newport Police urge alternative Halloween ideas

News

Dept. of Wildlife: Animals more active than usual this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dept. of Wildlife: Animals more active than usual this fall

Latest News

News

Rutland's Downtown Halloween scavenger hunt

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rutland's Downtown Halloween scavenger hunt

News

Twinfield Union School goes into lockdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twinfield Union School goes into lockdown

News

Twinfield Union School goes into lockdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Twinfield Union School went into lockdown this afternoon under a threat of violence against the school.

News

Newport Police urge alternative Halloween ideas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Police in Newport are advising the community to explore alternate Halloween activities.

News

Dept. of Wildlife: Animals more active than usual this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A woman hit a black-bear with her car Wednesday evening driving home on I-89. Susan Law was driving home that evening when she saw a large black figure out of the corner of her eye near the Williston exit.

News

Rutland’s Downtown Halloween scavenger hunt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Beginning Monday, a few of Rutland’s downtown businesses are hosting a Halloween Scavenger Hunt.