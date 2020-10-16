Trapped black bear believed to be 3rd of Mink’s litter

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - A trapped black bear cub is believed to be the son of a bear whose life was spared by Gov. Chris Sununu in 2017.

The cub, trapped Wednesday in Lebanon, is believed to be the third member of a recent litter from Mink, who traveled thousands of miles in a looping route through Vermont and New Hampshire to return to her home territory after being relocated to near the Canadian border. Mink died in August. Since then, a cub was rescued Aug. 31; another died in September. They were determined to be Mink’s offspring.

Ben Kilham, who runs a bear rehabilitation center in Lyme, says the first rescued cub and the new one are “showing signs of recognition.”

