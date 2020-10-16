Vermont Capitol Police investigate suspicious postcards to lawmakers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Capitol Police say a group of Vermont lawmakers are not in danger after several received suspicious postcards.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, and about six other lawmakers received the postcards last week accusing them of engaging in un-American activities and urging their arrest

Capitol Police say the postcards are concerning because they struck a similar tone to the alleged plan to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. but police determined the Vermont lawmakers are not at risk and the postcards are legal.

