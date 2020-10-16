Volunteers to beautify Vt. communities Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Volunteers on Saturday are going to be beautifying their communities as part of the Vermont Blooms Initiative.

The initiative seeks to improve and enhance public outdoor spaces across the state with planting trees, pollinator gardens, and similar projects. The effort is being put on by the Vermont Nursery and Landscape Association, which is also behind the Vermont Flower Show, which had to be canceled this spring.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the association’s Gabe Bushey about Saturday’s plans.

