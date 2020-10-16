Wife accused of killing husband takes plea citing COVID

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont woman who was indicted in 2017 on charges of fatally shooting her husband has pleaded no contest to take a sentencing deal offered by prosecutors.

The Rutland Herald reports Peggy Lee Shores pleaded no contest on Thursday to a charge of manslaughter for fatally shooting her husband David Shores at their home in Mount Tabor in 2016. Shores appeared by video link from a South Burlington jail. Members of David Shores' family have previously appeared at her court appearances to show support for her.

The prosecutor and an attorney for Shores both declined to comment.

