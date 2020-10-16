Windham County Sheriff’s Office gets Tesla

NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - Some deputies with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office are now driving a Tesla.

Sheriff Mark Anderson says they received the electric car this week as part of a pilot project.

Anderson says they needed a new car, and COVID-19 was making it difficult to get a regular police car. But he learned they could get a Tesla in just a few weeks.

While Anderson says they paid more upfront, he expects cost savings overall and he praises the environmental benefits of reducing carbon emissions.

