Windham County Sheriff’s Office gets Tesla
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - Some deputies with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office are now driving a Tesla.
Sheriff Mark Anderson says they received the electric car this week as part of a pilot project.
Anderson says they needed a new car, and COVID-19 was making it difficult to get a regular police car. But he learned they could get a Tesla in just a few weeks.
While Anderson says they paid more upfront, he expects cost savings overall and he praises the environmental benefits of reducing carbon emissions.
