‘You Can Quote Me’: Vermont lt. governor debate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are two-and-a-half weeks before the election and the race for Vermont lieutenant governor is tight.

This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me,” the candidates square off for a final time. Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne go head-to-head in our debate over the issues important to Vermonters including taxes, police reform, racism, COVID-19, and more.

Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

