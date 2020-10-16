BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After that almost summerlike day on Thursday, we are looking at the complete opposite weather today.

A slow-moving cold front will be just crawling across our region from west to east today. The rain could be heavy at times throughout VT & NH, although it will be tapering off to scattered showers over northern NY. That same pattern will continue through the night. With colder air slowly moving in behind this front, we’ll see a changeover from rain to snow in the highest elevations of the Green & White Mountains, where there could be a few inches of accumulation on Saturday morning.

The rain will move off to the east through Saturday morning and early afternoon and skies will be clearing from west to east, so we’ll get some sunshine going in the afternoon. Saturday night will be mainly clear & cold.

Temperatures will bounce back on Sunday as the wind picks up out of the south again under partly cloudy skies.

An unsettled weather pattern is setting up for much of next week as another frontal system comes in from the west, then stalls out with some small, fast-moving disturbances riding along that front. So, there is a chance for showers each day, Monday through Wednesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Temperatures next week will be close to normal for this time of year - in the mid-50s.

We needed the rain, and here it is! -Gary

