A nice day for Sunday, though rather breezy.

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weekend started off with some snow in the Northeast Kingdom and Northern New Hampshire, with a few spots getting 6 or more inches accumulation. Sunday will be a pleasant fall day, however, with high thin clouds and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be a touch on the windy side, with a few gusts to 30 mph possible. Our next system will bring showers on Monday.

Looks like another unsettled week on the way for the most part. The chance for showers will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with possibly a thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon. We’ll get a break on Thursday, with partly sunny skies. Friday will warm well into the 60s (possibly near 70 in spots), then a cold front will start to bring late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This front is expected to move through Friday night, followed by a dry and cooler Saturday.

