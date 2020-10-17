A nice weekend heading this way.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The slow-moving front and low pressure that brought rain (and some snow east) will be replaced by high pressure today. The result will be mostly sunny skies for this afternoon. Temperatures will be on the cool side, but pleasant, with highs in the low 50s. Expect patchy dense fog and chilly temperatures tonight. Sunday is looking good. It will be rather breezy, but warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Unsettled weather will again be the rule during the week. Expect mostly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday, with scattered showers each day. Another system will then bring a more steady rain for Wednesday. A few showers will persist into Thursday morning, otherwise we’ll get a break into most of Friday before a cold front catches up to us late in the day. High temperatures will be seasonable during the week...in the mid to upper 50s, but Friday will warm into the 60s and even near 70 degrees.

