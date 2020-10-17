Advertisement

Herkimer woman drove under the influence with a child passenger

Herkimer woman faces charges
Herkimer woman faces charges(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Herkimer, Vt. (WCAX) -

Herkimer woman is facing numerous charges after driving under the influence with a child in the car.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office deputies observed a car roll through a red light and drive onto the wrong side of the roadway Saturday morning just after 2:30 am. Deputies then followed the vehicle into the parking lot of the Sundance Motel and found 39-year-old Sonia Dixon unresponsive.

Dixon’s vehicle continued forward in the parking lot, striking a parked vehicle and the building. Dixon was allegedly impaired by drugs and had a child passenger under the age of fifteen in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Dixon was processed and released, she’s scheduled to return to court in November.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

