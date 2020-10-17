Herkimer woman drove under the influence with a child passenger

Herkimer, Vt. (WCAX) -

Herkimer woman is facing numerous charges after driving under the influence with a child in the car.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office deputies observed a car roll through a red light and drive onto the wrong side of the roadway Saturday morning just after 2:30 am. Deputies then followed the vehicle into the parking lot of the Sundance Motel and found 39-year-old Sonia Dixon unresponsive.

Dixon’s vehicle continued forward in the parking lot, striking a parked vehicle and the building. Dixon was allegedly impaired by drugs and had a child passenger under the age of fifteen in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Dixon was processed and released, she’s scheduled to return to court in November.

