H.S. football, volleyball to hold postseason events this fall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The regular season is winding down, but we now know there will be postseasons in Vermont high school volleyball and 7-on-7 football. The details revealed Friday.

In volleyball, South Burlington athletic director Mike Jabour told Channel Three Sports that area AD’s got together to put forth an end of season tournament, not affiliated with the VPA, that will feature the top four boys and girls teams in Chittenden County. Semifinals will be on Tuesday, October 27th and Wednesday the 28th, with the finals the next day. All games will be played on the turf field at South Burlington.

Meanwhile, in 7-on-7 football, each of the state’s four regions will hold it’s own tournament with seeding that has already been set by random draw. No official state champions will be crowned. Competition in those tournaments will also begin October 27th and 28th.

Here are how those tournaments will look:

VOLLEYBALL:

Girls' SEMI-FINALS - Tuesday, Oct. 27th- EACH match beginning at 4:00

#1 seed vs. #4 seed

#2 seed vs. #3 seed

Boys' SEMI-FINALS - Wednesday, October 28th - EACH match beginning at 4:00

#1 seed vs. #4 seed

#2 seed vs. #3 seed

CHAMPIONSHIPS - Thursday, Oct. 29th

Girls at 4:00

Boys at 6:00

Spectators will be permitted to attend and will be LIMITED to TWO per player/coach. Checklists will be at the entry point to the SBHS field, similar to the regular season matches.

FOOTBALL:

Burlington Area Pairings

#1 Champlain Valley vs. Winner of 8/9 match up Saturday, 10/31 1:00 PM

#2 Colchester vs. Winner of 7/10 match up Friday 10/30 7:00 PM

#3 Seawolves vs. #6 Milton Friday 10/30 7:00 PM

#4 Essex vs. #5 Mt. Abe Tuesday 10/30 7:00 PM

#7 Rice Memorial vs. #10 BFA Fairfax- Lamoille Wednesday 10/28 4:00 PM

#8 BFA St. Albans vs. #9 Mt. Mansfield Tuesday 10/27 6:00 PM

Rutland Area Pairings

#1 Rutland vs. #8 Otter Valley Tuesday 10/27 6:00 PM

#2 Burr & Burton vs. #7 Mt. Anthony Wednesday 10/28 4:00 PM

#3 Fair Haven vs. #6 Middlebury Tuesday 10/27 6:00 PM

#4 Mill River vs. #5 Poultney Wednesday 10/28 4:00 PM

St. Johnsbury Area Pairings

#1 U-32 vs. Winner of 4/5 Match up Friday 10/30 7:00 PM

# 2 North Country vs. Winner of 3/6 Match up Friday 10/30 7:00 PM

#3 Spaulding vs. #6 Oxbow Tuesday 10/27 6:00 PM

#4 St. Johnsbury vs. #5 Lyndon Inst. Wednesday 10/28 4:00 PM

Hartford Area Pairings

#1 Brattleboro vs. Winner of 4/5 Match up Friday 10/30 7:00 PM

#2 Hartford vs. Winner of 3/6 Match up Friday 10/30 7:00 PM

#3 Windsor vs. #6 Springfield – Wednesday 10/28 4:00 PM

#4 Bellows Falls vs. #5 Woodstock – Tuesday 10/27 4:30 PM

