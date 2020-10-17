Advertisement

Michigan woman travels 300 miles to vote

By WXYZ Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 94-year-old Michigan woman went more than the extra mile to vote in this year’s election.

In fact, Mildred Madison traveled over 300 miles to make sure her vote was counted.

“Vote, but know who you are voting for and why,” she said.

Madison has never missed the chance to vote in any election since she was 21 years old.

She was married at 17 and has four children, but that never slowed her down.

Madison has spent her life devoted to improving the community. She has volunteered at her children’s school and became the president of the League of Women Voters in Cleveland and Detroit.

She even ran for office herself.

“When I found out my councilman was not doing what he was supposed to do, I ran against him and I became a council-person,” Madison said.

In 2006, she worked to help improve the absentee ballot process in her community.

“Women, especially black women, were the last ones that got the chance to vote,” she said.

Madison is staying with family in a suburb of Chicago and when she did not receive her absentee ballot, she asked her son to drive her to Detroit so that she could vote.

Madison is working on a memoir and wants to open the Mildred Madison Center for Civic Engagement to inspire young adults to vote.

Copyright 2020 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Suspect in teacher’s beheading in France was Chechen teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office says authorities investigating the horrific killing of the teacher on Friday have also arrested nine suspects.

National

Jaguars working remotely after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Jaguars said Saturday that a practice squad player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Herkimer woman drove under the influence with a child passenger

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Herkimer woman drove under the influence with a child passenger

National

Suspect arrest in zoo lemur theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Police say a suspect arrested in connection to theft of a lemur at the San Francisco Zoo.

News

What to do Saturday, October 17th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Saturday, October 17th

Latest News

News

A Safe Spook: Nightmare Vermont goes virtual this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
The show must go on - and it will, just a little differently this year at Nightmare Vermont.

News

What to do Saturday, October 17th

Updated: 2 hours ago
What to do Saturday, October 17th

National

An 18-year-old born in Moscow has been identified as the main suspect behind Friday's Paris attack

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
An 18-year-old born in Moscow has been identified as the main suspect behind Friday's Paris attack.

National

An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

National

Rhonda Fleming, film star of ’40s and ’50s, dies at 97

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rhonda Fleming, a Hollywood star of the 1940s and 1950s famed for her fiery red hair, has died at 97.