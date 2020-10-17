Newport Police urge alternative Halloween ideas

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Newport are advising the community to explore alternate Halloween activities.

Police Chief Travis Bingham says they will not be deterring Halloween’s biggest traditions like trick or treating, but are encouraging residents to leave the treats at the end of their driveway to maintain a good social distance.

They also say to avoid large gatherings, and if you don’t want trick or treaters, turn off your outdoor house lights.

The chief doesn’t expect to see a lot of kids out on the streets this year.

“I expect it to be scaled down quite a bit actually,” Chief Bingham said. “I don’t think people are going to actually get out and do a lot of trick or treating, there will still be some, but I also think on the other end that maybe people will decorate their house more because they want to make it as fun as possible.”

The Chief says he hopes families will still find a fun way to celebrate at home.

