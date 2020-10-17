Advertisement

Newport Police urge alternative Halloween ideas

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Newport are advising the community to explore alternate Halloween activities.

Police Chief Travis Bingham says they will not be deterring Halloween’s biggest traditions like trick or treating, but are encouraging residents to leave the treats at the end of their driveway to maintain a good social distance.

They also say to avoid large gatherings, and if you don’t want trick or treaters, turn off your outdoor house lights.

The chief doesn’t expect to see a lot of kids out on the streets this year.

“I expect it to be scaled down quite a bit actually,” Chief Bingham said. “I don’t think people are going to actually get out and do a lot of trick or treating, there will still be some, but I also think on the other end that maybe people will decorate their house more because they want to make it as fun as possible.”

The Chief says he hopes families will still find a fun way to celebrate at home.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newport Police urge alternative Halloween ideas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Newport Police urge alternative Halloween ideas

News

Dept. of Wildlife: Animals more active than usual this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dept. of Wildlife: Animals more active than usual this fall

News

Rutland's Downtown Halloween scavenger hunt

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rutland's Downtown Halloween scavenger hunt

News

Twinfield Union School goes into lockdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twinfield Union School goes into lockdown

News

Twinfield Union School goes into lockdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Twinfield Union School went into lockdown this afternoon under a threat of violence against the school.

Latest News

News

Dept. of Wildlife: Animals more active than usual this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A woman hit a black-bear with her car Wednesday evening driving home on I-89. Susan Law was driving home that evening when she saw a large black figure out of the corner of her eye near the Williston exit.

News

Rutland’s Downtown Halloween scavenger hunt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Beginning Monday, a few of Rutland’s downtown businesses are hosting a Halloween Scavenger Hunt.

News

Students will learn in-person at Castleton University this spring

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Some Castleton University students will return to campus for in-person learning this spring.

News

Castleton University addresses racist emails

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
A ceremony at Castleton University was held on Sunday to raise the Black Lives Matter flag.

News

North Country Artist brings joy to seniors in assisted living facilities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A North Country, New York, artist is bringing smiles to seniors through art and music.