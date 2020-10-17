Rutland’s Downtown Halloween scavenger hunt

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning Monday, a few of Rutland’s downtown businesses are hosting a Halloween Scavenger Hunt.

There are around 150 pumpkins on display on the corner of Merchants Row and Center Street.

The artist, Andy Probst has been carving artificial pumpkins for others to enjoy for seven or eight years. He has a total of about 250 pumpkins. Probst works at Wilson Castle in Proctor, But because of COVID, their haunted tours have been canceled. So instead, five of his jack-o'-lanterns will be hidden in the Halloween window decorations of downtown businesses.

“At the castle, which is where I typically run a haunted attraction, because of this year, we opted not to do one. This is kind of important that we could still provide something for Halloween for the community,” says Probst.

The scavenger hunt is open to all ages. Pick up a location scorecard at Phoenix Books, Speakeasy Cafe, or The Vermont Truffle Company. Enter your completed card to win a $50 gift card to a downtown business of your choice. The hunt ends on October 31.

