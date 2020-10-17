SBHS to host event against racism

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Student Athletes of Color Affinity Group will lead a public discussion on issues of race in Vermont Saturday afternoon at South Burlington high school.

The joint event between SBHS, Burlington High School, and the student-led group at UVM was the brain child of Wolves girls soccer player Josie Oliveira. The South Burlington junior took note of the events involving issues of race over the last several months, and reached out to her coach and the school’s athletic director Michael Jabour to see if they could organize a game against racism. After picking the opponent and date for the game, Oliveira and Jabour realized the event would have even more impact if they paired the game with speakers, which is how UVM’s Student Athletes of Color group got involved.

“So, during the event we’re going to have multiple speakers.”, says Oliveira. “We have the UVM Student Athletes of Color coming, and it’s basically just them sharing stories of what it’s like growing up in Vermont as a person of color, and they’re just here to educate us and shed light on the issues that they faced.”

Some of the speakers from UVM will include Skyler Nash, the president and founder of SAOC, and various Vermont natives like Sonia John, Deng Adiang, and Benny Shungu. But South Burlington’s opponent in Saturday’s game is also taking an active role. Burlington High School alumnus and current Hoopcat Kevin Garrison is slated to speak, and the Seahorses will join the Wolves in wearing “Stand Up. Fight Racism” warmup shirts ahead of the contest. They say they were more than happy to participate.

“We were very excited that they reached out to us.”, says Ruby Wool, a senior on the Burlington girls soccer team. “I think we’ve had a partnership with them in the past. We held our equal pay event on the night that we played South Burlington last year. They supported us in that, and now here they are raising awareness about racism and Black Lives Matter and so we’re here to help them out and we’re lucky that they started this so we can tag along.”

The speaking event begins at 4pm on Saturday afternoon, with the varsity girls soccer game to follow at 7pm.



