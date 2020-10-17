Advertisement

Students will learn in-person at Castleton University this spring

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Castleton University students will return to campus for in-person learning this spring.

All classes have been online during this current, fall semester because of COVID. But in the spring, the school is offering about one-third of their classes in person. Half of their courses will be taught online, most with scheduled meeting times. The rest are hybrid, a combination of in-person and online.

It was up to faculty to decide how they want to teach next semester’s courses.

“We want to offer as many in-person courses as we can, our students want them, and the public health situation, as well as the state guidelines, have aligned where we’re able to offer in-person courses,” says James Lambert the Associate Dean of Advancement at Castleton University.

The semester begins on February 1, 2021. Everyone will get tested for the virus again at that time based on state guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newport Police urge alternative Halloween ideas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Newport Police urge alternative Halloween ideas

News

Dept. of Wildlife: Animals more active than usual this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dept. of Wildlife: Animals more active than usual this fall

News

Rutland's Downtown Halloween scavenger hunt

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rutland's Downtown Halloween scavenger hunt

News

Twinfield Union School goes into lockdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twinfield Union School goes into lockdown

News

Twinfield Union School goes into lockdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Twinfield Union School went into lockdown this afternoon under a threat of violence against the school.

Latest News

News

Newport Police urge alternative Halloween ideas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Police in Newport are advising the community to explore alternate Halloween activities.

News

Dept. of Wildlife: Animals more active than usual this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A woman hit a black-bear with her car Wednesday evening driving home on I-89. Susan Law was driving home that evening when she saw a large black figure out of the corner of her eye near the Williston exit.

News

Rutland’s Downtown Halloween scavenger hunt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Beginning Monday, a few of Rutland’s downtown businesses are hosting a Halloween Scavenger Hunt.

News

Castleton University addresses racist emails

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
A ceremony at Castleton University was held on Sunday to raise the Black Lives Matter flag.

News

North Country Artist brings joy to seniors in assisted living facilities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A North Country, New York, artist is bringing smiles to seniors through art and music.