Students will learn in-person at Castleton University this spring

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Castleton University students will return to campus for in-person learning this spring.

All classes have been online during this current, fall semester because of COVID. But in the spring, the school is offering about one-third of their classes in person. Half of their courses will be taught online, most with scheduled meeting times. The rest are hybrid, a combination of in-person and online.

It was up to faculty to decide how they want to teach next semester’s courses.

“We want to offer as many in-person courses as we can, our students want them, and the public health situation, as well as the state guidelines, have aligned where we’re able to offer in-person courses,” says James Lambert the Associate Dean of Advancement at Castleton University.

The semester begins on February 1, 2021. Everyone will get tested for the virus again at that time based on state guidelines.

