Twinfield Union School goes into lockdown

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A lockdown at a Marshfield school after a threat of violence.

The administration at the Twinfield Union School says they were told by students that another student was posting threats against the school on social media.

Vermont State Police were called in to investigate.

The principal says they take any threat seriously but did not believe the person who made this posed any danger to the school.

“I don’t think there was ever really an imminent threat to the school or a serious threat to the school,” Mooney said. “But we’re concerned about the student involved, and last we knew the State Police were going to meet with that student.”

Police did meet with the student off school grounds and determined there was no threat.

The superintendent asked parents to not make judgments about the situation and refrain from unkind commentary on social media.

