What to do Saturday, October 17th

Pumpkin carving on the green. Dorothy Alling Memorial Library is hosting a carving event for all ages from 10 am to noon. After registration participants will receive a pumpkin and a carving kit. Supplies are limited so it is asked to register for just one pumpkin per household. You are more than welcome to bring your own pumpkin to the event as well.

After you’re done carving your masterpiece you can experience the October StoryWalk on the Green featuring “Stumpkin” by Lucy Ruth Cummins.

And it’s getting to be about that time of year where we dig out our winter gear and realize we need something new or something borrowed.

A gear swap event at Lake Champlain Waldorf School is here to help. Leading up to the swap, bring your gently worn outdoor gear and they will give you tickets to use at the swap.

And lastly, if you’re looking for an adventurous weekend, give the October ROPE/BOULDER Competition a try.

The Petra Cliff Climbing Center & Mountaineering School is hosting a weekend long challenge for climbers or any age.

Age categories include: Youth, ages up to 13, Open: ages 14-40, and Masters ages 40 plus.

The climber with the highest total points in each category by 8:30 Sunday evening will win. You can join the competition any time by grabbing a scorecard from the front desk. The fee for Petra members is a five-dollar entry fee. Fee for non-members is a day pass rate plus the five-dollar entrance fee.

