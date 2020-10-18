Advertisement

A nice day today, though a little windy.

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will slide offshore today, putting us in a brisk south wind. The wind may gust to 30 mph at times, but nothing serious is expected. High thin clouds will increase during the day. It will be warmer than Saturday, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. A cold front will stall in our region Monday, with cloudy skies and scattered showers.

Showers will continue Tuesday as a low pressure rides along the front. Wednesday is now looking drier, though windy. A cold front will catch up to us by late afternoon, with showers and possible thunderstorms. Thursday will be a great fall day. The warmest day will be Friday, with highs approaching 70 degrees in spots, then another cold front will bring showers on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Morning weather webcast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Morning weather webcast

Forecast

Saturday Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 13 hours ago
The weekend started off with some snow in the Northeast Kingdom and Northern New Hampshire, with a few spots getting 6 or more inches accumulation.

Forecast

A nice day for Sunday, though rather breezy.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
Sunday will be a pleasant fall day, though quite breezy, with a few gusts to 30 mph. Showers and unsettled weather can be expected through Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonable, with highs mainly in the 50s.

Forecast

Morning weather webcast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
Morning weather webcast

Latest News

Forecast

A nice weekend heading this way.

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
High pressure will settle in today, with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Sunday will be a bit breezy, but also warmer than today. The week will feature generally unsettled conditions, though temperatures will be near average.

Forecast

Friday Weathercast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
Your Friday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
What a change! Some chilly, rainy weather with some possible snow on the highest mountain peaks on the way!

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Super soaker today & tonight. Sun returns Saturday afternoon. Warmer & breezy Sunday.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Thursday Weathercast

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
Your Thursday evening outlook