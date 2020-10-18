A nice day today, though a little windy.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will slide offshore today, putting us in a brisk south wind. The wind may gust to 30 mph at times, but nothing serious is expected. High thin clouds will increase during the day. It will be warmer than Saturday, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. A cold front will stall in our region Monday, with cloudy skies and scattered showers.

Showers will continue Tuesday as a low pressure rides along the front. Wednesday is now looking drier, though windy. A cold front will catch up to us by late afternoon, with showers and possible thunderstorms. Thursday will be a great fall day. The warmest day will be Friday, with highs approaching 70 degrees in spots, then another cold front will bring showers on Saturday.

