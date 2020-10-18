Advertisement

Alleged drunk driver rolls car over with kids inside

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski man is facing multiple charges after allegedly drunkenly crashing his car with children inside.

Friday afternoon, Vermont State Police say they responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on I-89 in South Burlington.

39 year-old Emmanuel Nduyimana is said to have been driving while drunk when he crashed his car, resulting in a rollover.

Nobody in the car had significant injuries but he is charged with DUI and two counts of reckless endangerment for having children in the car.

His license was criminally suspended before the crash due to a prior DUI.

He’s set to appear in court in November.

