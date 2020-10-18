Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for two Mississippi boys

An Amber Alert was issued for Kaiden and Kolden Wall.
An Amber Alert was issued for Kaiden and Kolden Wall.(Source: Missingkids.org)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for two boys out of Pascagoula.

Kaiden Wall is described as a 6-year-old white boy, three feet and six inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Kolden Wall is described as a 2-year-old white boy, two feet and three inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall are with their non-custodial mother Sarah Caswell. Caswell is described as a 33-year-old white woman, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair.

Sarah Caswell is described as a 33-year-old white woman, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair.(Source: Pascagoula Police Department)

The vehicle being used is a 2007 silver Audi A4 2.0 bearing Alabama license plate 2BA2195. The car was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Mobile, Ala. area.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall, Sarah Caswell, or the vehicle, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.

