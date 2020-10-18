Advertisement

BIPOC women rally against racism

By Erin Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Women marched in cities across the country Saturday, speaking out against Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination and pushing to vote President Trump out of office. Racial justice advocates in Vermont are making sure the voices of BIPOC women are front and center of the movement.

Saturday, about two hundred people met outside of the Vermont statehouse for a BIPOC-led women’s march. Throughout the event, the crowd heard from dozens of black, indigenous, women of color as they shared their personal experiences with racism and explained how racism intersects with sexism, homophobia, and transphobia. The speakers pleaded with the crowd to be more proactive in dismantling all systems of oppression and injustice.

“Open the door wider across race, gender, sexual identity, disability, religion and ethnicity. It is our desire to not only include but celebrate, listen to and follow the voices of many who have been forgotten and pushed out of the national movement for women’s rights," activist Jess Laporte said.

Speakers also urged the crowd to vote against President Trump next month. Some people showed up to the rally with signs opposing Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett’s confirmation vote is scheduled for next Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington’s Summer Artist Market ends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Brown
This year’s Burlington summer artist market is officially over.

News

UVM Student Athletes of Color lead conversation on racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Ahead of Saturday night’s Burlington vs. South Burlington varsity girls' soccer match, athletes gathered for a conversation on racism.

News

BIPOC women rally against racism and President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
Women marched in cities across the country Saturday, speaking out against Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination and pushing to vote President Trump out of office. Racial justice advocates in Vermont are making sure the voices of BIPOC women are front and center of the movement.

News

Viewers send in photos of Saturday morning snowfall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Lots of people across our region woke up this morning to a winter wonderland! Vermont and New Hampshire viewers sent us photos of snowfall.

Latest News

News

Trump supporters rally in Williston

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Trump 2020 banners flew high in Williston Saturday as more than a hundred cars paraded through town.

News

Trump supporters rally in Williston

Updated: 3 hours ago
Trump 2020 banners flew high in Williston Saturday as more than a hundred cars paraded through town.

News

Vt. Army National Guard hosts Williston armory open house

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Vermont Army National Guard welcomed visitors inside the Williston Armory this weekend.

News

Vt. Army National Guard hosts Williston armory open house

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Vermont Army National Guard welcomed visitors inside the Williston Armory this weekend.

News

Fire continues to burn on Arrowhead Mountain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A fire that started on Arrowhead Mountain in Milton last weekend is still smoldering but slowly dying out.

News

Fire continues to burn on Arrowhead Mountain

Updated: 3 hours ago
A fire that started on Arrowhead Mountain in Milton last weekend is still smoldering but slowly dying out.