BIPOC women rally against racism

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Women marched in cities across the country Saturday, speaking out against Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination and pushing to vote President Trump out of office. Racial justice advocates in Vermont are making sure the voices of BIPOC women are front and center of the movement.

Saturday, about two hundred people met outside of the Vermont statehouse for a BIPOC-led women’s march. Throughout the event, the crowd heard from dozens of black, indigenous, women of color as they shared their personal experiences with racism and explained how racism intersects with sexism, homophobia, and transphobia. The speakers pleaded with the crowd to be more proactive in dismantling all systems of oppression and injustice.

“Open the door wider across race, gender, sexual identity, disability, religion and ethnicity. It is our desire to not only include but celebrate, listen to and follow the voices of many who have been forgotten and pushed out of the national movement for women’s rights," activist Jess Laporte said.

Speakers also urged the crowd to vote against President Trump next month. Some people showed up to the rally with signs opposing Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett’s confirmation vote is scheduled for next Thursday.

