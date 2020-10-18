Advertisement

Burlington church choir back together thanks to video editing

By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though restrictions make it difficult to get together for religious gatherings, many places of worship around our state and across the country have gotten creative in how they meet for services.

Some pre-record, others have them over Zoom.

But one thing that may be missing from many Zoom services -- music.

Fortunately for the College Street Congregational Church in Burlington, their musical director came up with a creative way to get the choir together, without ever having them meet. And he did it from Montreal.

In this story, they’re singing “With a Voice of Singing,” by Martin Shaw.

