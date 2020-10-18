Advertisement

Burlington’s Summer Artist Market ends

Saturday was the last day of the annual summer artist market. WCAX stopped by Pine Street to talk to one of the last standing vendors, Dug Nap Art.
By Erin Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This year’s Burlington summer artist market is officially over.

Saturday was the last day of the annual event. WCAX stopped by Pine Street to talk to one of the last standing vendors, Dug Nap Art.

The artist, Dug Nap, says he’s been selling his artwork in Burlington for 30 years. He says this year’s summer artist market was a bit different than previous years due to both the pandemic and City Hall Park being closed for renovations. The event is typically held in the park.

“I love it in the park because we get so many more tourists there and I sell a ton of stuff to tourists so I’m really hoping it’ll be back to the way it used to be,” Nap said.

Nap says he primarily does large scale oil paintings, pet portraits and prints of things you’ll find in Vermont. He says his most popular piece is a print of Church Street in the winter time.

