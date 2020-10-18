CCR Sports targeted by merchandise thief

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Saint Johnsbury made quick work of a burglary call Friday night.

According to a press release, Saint Johnsbury Police and Vermont State Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at CCR Sports Friday night around 9:30.

When police arrived, the suspect was not on scene.

However, officers were able to apprehend the suspect in 20 minutes, and around $2,150.00 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered at a nearby address.

26 year old Dominic Bassett of Saint Johnsbury will appear in Caledonia County Court this week.

