Fire continues to burn on Arrowhead Mountain

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire that started on Arrowhead Mountain in Milton last weekend is still smoldering but slowly dying out.

Officials say high winds rekindled the fire Thursday, and it burned another acre of brush and woodland. Before that, firefighters spent four days getting hotspots under control. The Milton Fire Department says it hopes recent rain put out the rest of the blaze. On Saturday, Fire Chief Chris Poirier said he didn’t see any smoke when he checked the mountain that morning.

“It’s still pretty wet up there this morning, I think it will be for most of the day," Chief Poirier said. "By evening time, if the wind keeps going, it will dry it out, so we’ll be on it first thing in the morning.”

Chief Poirier says crews will continue to monitor the mountain for the next several days until they’re sure the fire is completely out.

