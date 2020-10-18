Advertisement

H.S. scores for Friday, October 16th

Highlights of wins for Rice, St. Johnsbury football, BFA-St. Albans girls soccer and Harwood field hockey
By Mike McCune
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - H.S. scores for Friday, October 16th

FIELD HOCKEY

Harwood 1, Spaulding 0

FOOTBALL

Rice 49, Colchester 32

St. Johnsbury 20, Spaulding 14

Burlington/South Burlington 21, BFA-St. Albans 7

Hartford 45, Woodstock 19

GIRLS SOCCER

BFA-St. Albans 3, Colchester 1

Milton 1, Rice 0

Spaulding 2, Vergennes 1

Middlebury 2, Mount Abraham 1

Enosburg 2, BFA-Fairfax 1

Missisquoi 2, Danville 0

Hazen 3, Winooski 1

Harwood 6, North Country 1

Windsor 5, Bellows Falls 0

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

