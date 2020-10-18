H.S. scores for Friday, October 16th
Highlights of wins for Rice, St. Johnsbury football, BFA-St. Albans girls soccer and Harwood field hockey
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
FIELD HOCKEY
Harwood 1, Spaulding 0
FOOTBALL
Rice 49, Colchester 32
St. Johnsbury 20, Spaulding 14
Burlington/South Burlington 21, BFA-St. Albans 7
Hartford 45, Woodstock 19
GIRLS SOCCER
BFA-St. Albans 3, Colchester 1
Milton 1, Rice 0
Spaulding 2, Vergennes 1
Middlebury 2, Mount Abraham 1
Enosburg 2, BFA-Fairfax 1
Missisquoi 2, Danville 0
Hazen 3, Winooski 1
Harwood 6, North Country 1
Windsor 5, Bellows Falls 0
