Last ice cream cone of the year for Sisters of Anarchy

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Ice cream stands whose sales may have suffered during the pandemic are doing what they can to stay afloat through the colder months.

Fisher Brothers Farm hosted an end of the scooping season event for Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream. The first 50, one-scoop cones were free courtesy of Key Bank. The farm says they only sold about half of their inventory this year due to the pandemic, but they have seen a large increase in pint sales and their mail-ordering system, which they created for COVID-19. Fisher Brothers Farm co-owner Becky Castle says they expect a much busier winter based on the number of orders so far.

“We’re doing a lot more pint-production because we have some retail locations," Castle said. "People can come to our Farm Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoon if they want to pick up pints, and then, of course, the mail order.”

Castle also says they expect a huge uptick in pint orders as the holiday season approaches.

