Looking ahead: Week of October 19th

Looking ahead to this week is a series of virtual programs about the complex history of Women’s Suffrage.

A local branch of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom is partnering with the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance and the League of Women Voters of Vermont to host free, virtual presentations on Women’s Suffrage.

All are welcome to attend, but seating is limited in these virtual programs and registration is encouraged. A full list of presentation topics, descriptions, and links will be posted at the bottom of this article.

Looking ahead to this Monday is a special South Burlington School board meeting. It starts on Monday at 9am, virtually.

In this executive session, the board will be discussing labor negotiations with teachers and support staff. On Wednesday, the board will meet for a regular school board meeting. The executive session starts at 6 pm and the regular meeting will start at 7pm.

Labor negotiations are set to continue in an executive session at this meeting but they’ll also be talking about COVID 19 updates, resource officers, and the 2022 budget.

Participation Options include an interactive online meeting (audio & video)

or by Telephone (audio only): +1 (872) 240-3412 Access Code: 890-784-261

The board would like to note that members of the public who participate by the interactive online meeting tool are asked to mute your microphones when not speaking and turn off your cameras. If you wish to speak to the council turn your camera on to be recognized.

Looking ahead to this Tuesday what will North Country school replace ‘Indians’ nickname with?

After retiring its controversial Native American nickname and mascot over the summer, a Clinton County community now has to come up with an alternative. This Tuesday they will have their final decision. And it is the students that get to make that final decision. The meeting will be this Tuesday, October 20, at 6 p.m.

As we approach the holiday season, it’s time to Pack the Pantry. On Thursday, Star 92.9′s Mike & Mary will Bring A Convoy of Canned Goods to Price Chopper In Berlin To Aid the Salvation Army Emergency Food Shelf. The goal of the Pack The Pantry Food & Funds Drive is to pack the truck full of canned goods and nonperishable food items and collect monetary donations as well to keep the food shelf running through next year.

The pandemic has greatly impacted the Salvation Army Emergency Food Shelf. Lieutenant Christopher West reports that weekly supplemental grocery distribution for less fortunate Vermont families has gone from 120 per week to over 600.

The need is great, click here if you want to learn more on how you could help.

Here is the full list of topic, descriptions, and links for the Women Suffrage presentation series:

October 21 (Wednesday): 7 to 9 PM Hosted by St. Michael’s College

Women Voted Here—Before Columbus

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/before-columbus (A Zoom link will be sent to your email address.)

While white women were the property of their husbands and considered dead in the law, Haudenosaunee (traditional Iroquois) women had more authority and status before Columbus than United States women have today. Women of the Six Nation Iroquois Confederacy had the responsibility for putting in place the male leaders. They had control of their own bodies and were economically independent. Rape and wife beating were rare and dealt with harshly; committing violence against a woman kept a man from becoming Chief in this egalitarian, gender-balanced society.

October 22 (Thursday): 2:00 to 3:30 PM Hosted by the Community College of Vermont

Women’s Suffrage: The Rest of the Story

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/rest-of-the-story (A Zoom link will be sent to your email address.)

“I am sick of the song of suffrage”, Elizabeth Cady Stanton wrote to Matilda Joslyn Gage in the 1880s. Gage concurred. These two women had begun to think differently than Susan B. Anthony, their co-leader of the National Woman Suffrage Association, who believed the movement should concentrate on getting women the vote. We already have that right, Gage contended. We need to look at the larger issues, Stanton and Gage agreed. Those issues were: creating a system of cooperation, not competition; ensuring that every child born was wanted and women were the “absolute sovereigns” of their bodies; rebalancing economic disparity while gaining equal pay for women and demanding a “true” religion, one that fostered freedom and equality for all.

October 22 (Thursday): 5 to 6:30 PM Hosted by UVM’s Center for Cultural Pluralism

POWER, PRIVILEGE & THE VOTE: Focus on Women, Culture and Herstories of Suffrage

Link: https://bit.ly/35POSiO (Click on Location/format for Microsoft Team Meetings and then click on “watch on web instead.” You do not need to open or download the program.)

This presentation explores important influences in the US Women’s Suffrage movement that are often forgotten. Who were the women presidential candidates in the 1800′s? What were the challenges they faced? How did the indigenous people influence ideas of women’s suffrage and rights? Who was not included in the US suffrage movement and why? As we approach the 2020 election, how can the herstories of the women’s suffrage provide a lens through which to explore the ongoing creation of democracy in our country.

Singer and historian Linda Radtke will open and close all three programs with music which was essential to the movement: each state convention of suffragists began and ended with songs. Linda, a Vermont high school teacher for 31 years and a classically trained singer, will perform suffrage songs.

These programs are partially funded by WILPF US, Vermont Humanities Council, Anne Slade Frey Charitable Trust, Vermont Federal Credit Union, Walter Cerf Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, Northfield Savings Bank, St. Michael’s College, University of Vermont, and Community College of Vermont.

