Advertisement

Movie theaters reopen in New York on October 23rd

Some NY cinemas can open this week
Some NY cinemas can open this week(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New York State (WCAX) -

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that most movie theaters outside of New York City can now re-open this week.

The theaters must open at 25-percent capacity with a cap of 50 people-per-screen. But this is only for theaters in certain counties, as others do not meet state requirements to open, which is a less-than 2 percent positivity rate on a 14 day average.

While the North Country appears to have gotten the okay, there are about 12 counties outside of the city that are not cleared yet to reopen on October 23rd.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UVM student athletes

Updated: 3 hours ago
UVM student athletes

News

Alleged drunk driver rolls car over with kids inside

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Winooski man is facing multiple charges after allegedly drunkenly crashing his car with children inside.

News

West Wardsboro woman struck by vehicle and left in the road

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
West Wardsboro woman struck by vehicle and left in the road

News

CCR Sports targeted by merchandise thief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police in Saint Johnsbury made quick work of a burglary call Friday night.

Latest News

News

Looking ahead: Week of October 19th

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Looking ahead: Week of October 19th

News

Looking ahead: Week of October 19th

Updated: 4 hours ago
Looking ahead: Week of October 19th

News

What to do Sunday, October 18th

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Sunday, October 18th

News

What to do Sunday, October 18th

Updated: 5 hours ago
What to do Sunday, October 18th

News

Burlington church choir back together thanks to video editing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Fortunately for the College Street Congregational Church in Burlington, their musical director came up with a creative way to get the choir together, without ever having them meet. And he did it from Montreal.

News

Burlington’s Summer Artist Market ends

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
This year’s Burlington summer artist market is officially over.