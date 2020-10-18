Movie theaters reopen in New York on October 23rd

New York State (WCAX) -

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that most movie theaters outside of New York City can now re-open this week.

The theaters must open at 25-percent capacity with a cap of 50 people-per-screen. But this is only for theaters in certain counties, as others do not meet state requirements to open, which is a less-than 2 percent positivity rate on a 14 day average.

While the North Country appears to have gotten the okay, there are about 12 counties outside of the city that are not cleared yet to reopen on October 23rd.

