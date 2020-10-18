Some light rain on the way.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was a bit windy, but otherwise a nice day for heading outdoors. Monday morning will be cloudy in most locations, but light rain will move into New York, and overspread the region during the day. This is due to a cold front which will stall in our region. A low pressure will ride along the front and bring another round of light to moderate rain Monday night and at least into midday Tuesday. Highs both days will be in the 50s. Any lingering showers will end Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will be dry in the morning, then another cold front will bring afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms. It will be breezy and mild, with highs in the low 60s. Thursday will be a pleasant fall day, with highs in the upper 50s. The warmest day will be Friday, with some spots reaching the low 70s.

Next weekend will start off with showers on Saturday. Sunday will be fair but cooler, with highs in the low 50s.

