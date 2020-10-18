Trump supporters rally in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Trump 2020 banners flew high in Williston Saturday as more than a hundred cars paraded through town.

Vermonters and out-of-state visitors gathered in the parking lot of Home Depot and Walmart to outfit their vehicles for the rally. Participants drove to Chittenden County from all corners of the state, including the Northeast Kingdom and Castleton. President Trump supporters say they want other Vermonters to hear their voices.

“I think it’s really important to get out and support the President and let people know that in this liberal enclave of Vermont, especially the Williston/Burlington area, there are a lot of people who support and love this President,” said Christine Smith of Castleton.

With the general election less than three weeks away, President Trump is on the road making his case for re-election in the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin. Democratic candidate Joe Biden hit Michigan Friday.

