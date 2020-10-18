Advertisement

Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying masks

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Washington.
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter blocked a post Sunday from an adviser to President Donald Trump who suggested that masks do not work to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Scott Atlas, who joined the White House in August as a science adviser, had tweeted “Masks work? NO,” and said widespread use of masks is not supported.

The tweet violated a Twitter policy that prohibits sharing false or misleading misinformation about COVID-19 that could lead to harm, a company spokesperson said. The policy bans statements that have been confirmed to be false or misleading by experts such as public health authorities.

In such cases, Twitter disables the account until its owner deletes the post in question.

Trump has downplayed the importance of masks in reducing the spread of the virus, even after he contracted the disease, which has killed more than 215,000 Americans.

“I don’t understand why the tweets were deleted,” Atlas said in an email, calling Twitter’s actions censorship. He said his tweet was intended to show that “general population masks and mask mandates do not work,” and he clarified that the correct policy is to use masks when one cannot socially distance. Atlas added that infections exploded even with mandates in Los Angeles County, Miami-Dade County, Hawaii, Alabama, the Philippines, Japan and other places.

Researchers have concluded that masks can control the spread of the virus, and public health experts have urged the public to wear them. But Trump and his team often go without masks while campaigning.

Atlas, the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center and a fellow at Stanford’s conservative Hoover Institution, has no expertise in public health or infectious diseases. He has criticized the coronavirus lockdowns and campaigned for children to return to classrooms. Some scientists view Atlas as promoting dangerous theories around “herd immunity.”

Last week, Twitter and Facebook moved quickly to limit the spread of an unverified political story published by the conservative-leaning New York Post. The story cited unverified emails from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, and it has not been confirmed by other publications. There have been no new tweets from the Post since Oct. 14, indicating Twitter may still be blocking the newspaper’s tweets.

___

Associated Press Writer Jill Colvin in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Wardsboro woman seriously hurt in hit and run

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
West Wardsboro woman struck by vehicle and left in the road

News

Alleged drunk driver rolls over car with kids inside

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Winooski man is facing multiple charges after allegedly drunkenly crashing his car with children inside.

News

CCR Sports targeted by merchandise thief

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police in Saint Johnsbury made quick work of a burglary call Friday night.

News

Weigh stations report more deer and hunters this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Hunting season is in full swing, and archers are already bagging big game.

News

Weigh stations report more deer and hunters this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hunting season is in full swing, and archers are already bagging big game.

Latest News

News

Last ice cream cone of the year for Sisters of Anarchy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Ice cream stands whose sales may have suffered during the pandemic are preparing for a busy winter.

News

New drop box for ballots in Burlington

Updated: 1 hours ago
All registered voters should have gotten their election ballots in the mail by now. If you live in Burlington there's new spots where you can drop it off.

News

Burlington City Hall Park renovation reviews

Updated: 1 hours ago
Waterfront director Cindi Wight says the park saw more than 1,000 visitors on opening weekend.

News

Last ice cream cone of the year for Sisters of Anarchy

Updated: 1 hours ago
WCAX Sunday 6 p.m. News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.