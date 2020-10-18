Viewers send in photos of Saturday morning snowfall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lots of people across our region woke up this morning to a winter wonderland! Vermont and New Hampshire viewers sent us photos of snowfall. A cat named George doesn’t look like he’s cozying up to the early winter in Guildhall. The Northeast Kingdom saw similar sights, and in the south looks like Killington is already ready for the season!

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.