Advertisement

Vt. Army National Guard hosts Williston armory open house

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard welcomed visitors inside the Williston Armory this weekend.

From gadgets and weapons to their Hum-V and Helicopter, the National Guard’s 86th troop command is inviting the community to take a closer look at all their new technology. Armory leaders like Lieutenant Colonel Doran Metzger, say they don’t get too many opportunities to showcase what they do, so they’re taking this time to educate the public. They say this event gives their team a chance to meet with the people they serve.

“Our best spokesman are our soldiers," Lieutenant Colonel Metzger said. "So the fact that the community can come in and talk directly to the soldiers to find out what they do and how they do it, that’s the best way to get our word out.”

The Williston Police and Fire departments also showed up to support the Guard.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington’s Summer Artist Market ends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Brown
This year’s Burlington summer artist market is officially over.

News

UVM Student Athletes of Color lead conversation on racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Ahead of Saturday night’s Burlington vs. South Burlington varsity girls' soccer match, athletes gathered for a conversation on racism.

News

BIPOC women rally against racism

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Women marched in cities across the country Saturday, speaking out against Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination and pushing to vote President Trump out of office. Racial justice advocates in Vermont made sure the voices of BIPOC women are front and center of the movement.

News

BIPOC women rally against racism and President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
Women marched in cities across the country Saturday, speaking out against Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination and pushing to vote President Trump out of office. Racial justice advocates in Vermont are making sure the voices of BIPOC women are front and center of the movement.

News

Viewers send in photos of Saturday morning snowfall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Lots of people across our region woke up this morning to a winter wonderland! Vermont and New Hampshire viewers sent us photos of snowfall.

Latest News

News

Trump supporters rally in Williston

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Trump 2020 banners flew high in Williston Saturday as more than a hundred cars paraded through town.

News

Trump supporters rally in Williston

Updated: 3 hours ago
Trump 2020 banners flew high in Williston Saturday as more than a hundred cars paraded through town.

News

Vt. Army National Guard hosts Williston armory open house

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Vermont Army National Guard welcomed visitors inside the Williston Armory this weekend.

News

Fire continues to burn on Arrowhead Mountain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A fire that started on Arrowhead Mountain in Milton last weekend is still smoldering but slowly dying out.

News

Fire continues to burn on Arrowhead Mountain

Updated: 3 hours ago
A fire that started on Arrowhead Mountain in Milton last weekend is still smoldering but slowly dying out.