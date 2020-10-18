Vt. Army National Guard hosts Williston armory open house

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard welcomed visitors inside the Williston Armory this weekend.

From gadgets and weapons to their Hum-V and Helicopter, the National Guard’s 86th troop command is inviting the community to take a closer look at all their new technology. Armory leaders like Lieutenant Colonel Doran Metzger, say they don’t get too many opportunities to showcase what they do, so they’re taking this time to educate the public. They say this event gives their team a chance to meet with the people they serve.

“Our best spokesman are our soldiers," Lieutenant Colonel Metzger said. "So the fact that the community can come in and talk directly to the soldiers to find out what they do and how they do it, that’s the best way to get our word out.”

The Williston Police and Fire departments also showed up to support the Guard.

