West Wardsboro woman struck by vehicle and left in the road

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST WARDSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) -

A West Wardsboro woman is suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle and left in the road.

Around 8 o’clock Saturday night Vermont state police say they received a report of an semi-unconscious female pedestrian lying in the roadway on Stratton Arlington Road, in West Wardsboro.

Troopers, fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene where they identified the pedestrian as 65-year-old Deborah Ayers. She was then airlifted via DHART to DHMC in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police, (802) 241-5000.

